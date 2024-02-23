Pokeworks Expands Partnership with Impact Food, Bringing Plant-Based Tuna to San Francisco and New York

Plant-based seafood producer Impact Food, and Pokeworks, an American fast-casual poke chain, have announced an expansion of their partnership in the US.

The collaboration, which initially began with a limited partnership at the Pokeworks location in Irvine, California last June, has now expanded to include all Pokeworks locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, followed by a launch in New York City locations in March.

Kelly Pan, CEO of Impact Food, enthused, “Our mission at Impact Food is to revolutionize the food industry by providing delicious, nutritious, and environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional seafood. Our partnership with Pokeworks underscores our mutual commitment to a sustainable future where plant-based options are preferred. The launch in New York City and San Francisco is just the beginning.”

Impact Food claims that its plant-based tuna, which was soft-launched in San Francisco in March 2023, is the result of extensive research and development. Made from a blend of pea protein and seaweed, it aims to offer a sustainable yet delicious alternative to traditional tuna, mimicking the taste and texture of sushi-grade bluefin tuna without the environmental toll.

In an interview with vegconomist, Pan commented, “For meat eaters and flexitarians to change their diets, we need to create alternative seafood products that have the same taste, texture, mouthfeel, appearance, and nutritional value of animal-based fish. We’re facilitating a shift away from animal protein while meeting consumer demands for delicious, nutritious, and affordable food.”

To mark the launch, Pokeworks will provide free samples of the plant-based tuna on February 27th at select locations, including SoMa (San Francisco) and Union Square (New York). The initiative also extends to catering services, with custom poke bowls featuring the plant-based tuna available for events and gatherings in both cities through Pokeworks’ catering platform.

Consumer-driven strategies

Mike Wu, Co-Founder of Pokeworks, noted the growing demand for plant-based options, saying, “We are diligently listening and implementing actions to address our consumer’s feedback. The desire for more plant-based options continues to grow, and we are thrilled to partner with Impact Food once again to introduce this unique protein offering to our diners in New York City and the Bay Area.”

“Our ImpactTuna is not just a new choice; it’s about making a positive impact on our oceans, marine life, and offering a healthy, sustainable option for everyone. We’re proud to work with Pokeworks in our shared journey towards innovation and sustainability,” added Pan.