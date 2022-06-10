Pokéworks to Offer Vegan Crab Legs in USA

Pokeworks , the world’s leading fast-casual poke brand, announced this week that it is teaming up with Aquamar , a manufacturer of surimi, for several new products including vegan crab legs.

Surimi is a product used for imitation crab made from fish flesh, often Alaskan pollock, that has been deboned, washed to remove fat and unwanted bits, then minced and mixed with sugar or sweeteners. Surimi is widely used in sushi rolls, crab cakes and seafood salad and has been referred to as the hot “dog of the sea.”

According to a press release, Aquamar is to supply Pokeworks with several new products which will reportedly include vegan crab legs. The vegan crab legs are not yet listed on the Aquamar website nor the Pokeworks site. Vegconomist has contacted the press persons and will report with further details.

Pokeworks has increased its vegan offerings recently, for example with a partnership with OmniFoods for a trial launch of Omni Musubi including the famous OmniFoods SPAM, as a recreation of Pokeworks’ popular Garlic Spam Musubi.

In December of last year, the cultivated seafood producer Wildtype announced distribution partnerships with both SNOWFOX and Pokéworks for its cultivated salmon, with Justin Kolbeck, co-founder and CEO of Wildtype stating at the time, “Our agreements with Pokéworks and SNOWFOX will help introduce Wildtype’s cultivated salmon to people looking for healthy seafood options that are actually sustainable. This is a significant milestone as we move closer to bringing our cultivated salmon to restaurants, grocery stores, and eventually kitchen tables across the US.”