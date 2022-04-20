Quorn & Sodexo Reveal “World’s First” Carbon-Neutral Solution for Catering

Quorn has joined forces with international foodservice giant Sodexo to roll out what it claims is the world’s first carbon-neutral solution for food services. Called Carbono Cero, the range will launch in a number of Sodexo’s corporate client sites in the UK, with a plan to expand globally by April 2023.

Carbono Cero is a range of ten carbon-neutral recipes created using Quorn alt protein products, as well as an emphasis on seasonality and locality. Each recipe has been developed to reduce as much of its carbon footprint as possible before being offset to be carbon-neutral, with the companies claiming the solution could save at least 7,296 tonnes of carbon each year.

Food services giant Sodexo, which has over 400,000 employees and a presence in 80 countries, has recently announced significant month-on-month increases in sales of vegetarian and vegan meals in the UK, as it commits to making a third of its meals plant-based by 2025. Meanwhile, Quorn recently debuted a chef-created meal kit range as well as a selection of environmental documentaries.

“Quorn is a company born out of sustainable values; it underpins everything we do. We want to be part of the solution that the planet needs so it was a pleasure to develop Carbono Cero with Sodexo. We share many of the same values and each have Net Positive strategies to ensure we’re having a positive impact on the planet,” stated Paul Jennings, Head of Food Development for Foodservice at Quorn Foods.