Top-Rated Plant-Based Restaurant Ramen Impossible Opens Popup in London

Ramen Impossible, a plant-based ramen chain based in Amsterdam, will open a popup location in London on June 16.

Based at Mercato Metropolitano in Elephant and Castle, the popup will run until the end of August. For the first two days, guests will be able to get ramen for £2 by using the password “maho”, with no booking required.

Ramen Impossible currently operates two (soon to be three) locations in Amsterdam, and is the top-rated ramen restaurant worldwide on plant-based platform Happy Cow. Fittingly, London was named the world’s most vegan-friendly city by Happy Cow last year.

Founded by Japanese chef Atsushi Ishida, Ramen Impossible only uses organic, European, and plant-based ingredients. The menu features the chain’s signature Mazemen soupless ramen, available in the flavours classic, super garlic, truffle, and spicy Tan Tan. Other options include katsu and teriyaki chick’n bun sliders, along with Tokyo street fries.

“Sustainable and delicious”

Ramen is traditionally made using a meat-based broth, but Ramen Impossible uses ingredients such as miso, cashew nuts, and nutritional yeast to create a vegan recipe. The chain’s noodles are handmade from spelt flour, with a gluten-free option also available. All dishes are free of MSG.

The London popup will be opened in collaboration with Faraz Nagree, CEO of digital food service provider Lean Kitchen Network.

“We are thrilled to bring this incredible brand to London,” said Nagree. “We think you’re going to love it. We have worked hard on sourcing and localising the offer to make it truly sustainable and delicious.”