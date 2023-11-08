Rebellyous Foods Partners with Vizient to Expand Plant-Based Options in Healthcare Facilities

Seattle-based food manufacturing technology company Rebellyous Foods has secured a significant distribution contract with Vizient, a group purchasing organization representing the healthcare sector and various educational institutions.

Under this agreement, Vizient’s extensive public sector customer base, totaling an annual purchasing volume of $130 billion, gains access to a range of Rebellyous Foods’ plant-based chicken products. The company’s vegan nuggets, tenders, and patties are free from cholesterol, antibiotics, and hormones. Furthermore, Rebellyous’ K-12 products adhere to the USDA standards for meat alternate credits in the National School Lunch Program.

Lauren Pitts, Senior Food Service Account Manager at Rebellyous, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Vizient’s customer base has a national presence — increasing their plant-based portfolio can have an impact on the planet and public health.”

Rebellyous Foods has been actively expanding into school cafeterias, as students have shown a preference for plant-based options over conventional chicken nuggets, according to feedback at the Annual National Conference of the School Nutrition Association. While the company’s products are available in retail stores nationwide, it says its primary channel is the National School Lunch Program. The company cites initiatives such as plant-based Fridays, grants to promote plant-based foods, and laws mandating schools to offer vegan meals to make plant-based choices accessible to the younger generation.

Extending presence in the public sector

The company recently secured $9.5 million in funding to develop its cutting-edge Mock 2 “next-gen meat machine,” capable of producing 10,000 pounds per hour on a single production line. This advancement is expected to enhance operational efficiency and contribute to bringing competitively priced plant-based nuggets, tenders, and patties to the market. The new contract with Vizient will enable Rebellyous Foods to utilize its increased production capacity by further extending its presence in the public sector, tapping into the healthcare sector and further educational institutions.

Pitts concluded, “We are thrilled to be working with Vizient and looking forward to providing their customers with delicious, cost-effective, and sustainable plant-based chicken.”