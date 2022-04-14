Starbucks Hong Kong Launches Plant-Based Menu in Collaboration With Oatly and Impossible Foods

Starbucks Hong Kong is to offer a limited-edition gourmet plant-based menu created by celebrity chef Christian Yang. The menu features three savoury options and two desserts, made with ingredients from Oatly and Impossible Foods.

The new dishes are:

OATLY X Impossible™ Beef Teriyaki Pocket.

Impossible™ Pork Greek Style Puff.

Impossible™ Beef & Potato Wrap.

OATLY Triple Chocolate Éclair.

OATLY Mango Earl Grey Mousse.

Starbucks is also launching the Strawberry Mango Jelly Starbucks M:lk Cream™ Oolong, featuring a tea base with strawberry sauce and mango jelly chunks. The drink has a cap made with oat milk and whipped rice cream.



Starbucks in Asia

Starbucks is rapidly expanding its plant-based offerings in the Asia-Pacific region, recently launching its first ever vegan yogurt drink in Korea. In November, Starbucks Hong Kong began offering vegan crab cakes made by OmniFoods, while Starbucks Indonesia last year launched an entire plant-based menu created by alt-meat startup Green Butcher.

“This summer, along with a line-up of refreshing beverages, we’re proud to bring together acclaimed chef Christian Yang with Impossible Foods and Oatly, to create this plant-based seasonal menu available exclusively at Starbucks,” said Alan Chan, General Manager at Starbucks Hong Kong & Macau. “We hope this new collaboration will showcase the limitless possibilities that plant-based ingredients offer and empower our customers to make small, but meaningful change as part of a planet-positive lifestyle – and enjoy every bite as they do so.”