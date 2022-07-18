Starbucks Japan Launches Five New Vegan Options

Starbucks Japan has introduced a range of new plant-based products as part of the chain’s initiative to reduce carbon emissions worldwide.

The new menu items are:

Tomato and Soy Ball Brick-Oven Filone — a meatball baguette with vegan cheese and Pomodoro sauce.

— a meatball baguette with vegan cheese and Pomodoro sauce. Spinach, Corn, and Soy Patty English Muffin — spiced patties with spinach corn cream and maple mustard, served in a wholegrain English muffin.

— spiced patties with spinach corn cream and maple mustard, served in a wholegrain English muffin. Shaken Meal Soy Bolognese — vegetables, beans, vegan cheese, soy bolognese sauce, and tomato dressing, layered in a cup that can be shaken up.

— vegetables, beans, vegan cheese, soy bolognese sauce, and tomato dressing, layered in a cup that can be shaken up. Almond Milk Matcha Mousse Cake — matcha mousse with red beans, on a graham cracker crust with matcha and almond milk whipped cream. The matcha used in the dessert is grown using compost made from recycled Starbucks coffee grounds.

— matcha mousse with red beans, on a graham cracker crust with matcha and almond milk whipped cream. The matcha used in the dessert is grown using compost made from recycled Starbucks coffee grounds. Sugar Doughnuts — a plant-based version of the chain’s existing glazed doughnuts.

Starbucks Asia goes plant-based

Starbucks is introducing new plant-based menu items worldwide in a bid to improve sustainability, and its Asian stores are no exception. In South Korea, the chain launched its first ever vegan yogurt drink this February, while Starbucks Indonesia collaborated with alt-meat startup Green Butcher in 2021 to launch a plant-based menu.

In April, Starbucks Hong Kong also introduced a new plant-based menu, this time in collaboration with Impossible Foods and Oatly. The menu features options such as the Beef Teriyaki Pocket and Triple Chocolate Éclair.

“We hope this new collaboration will showcase the limitless possibilities that plant-based ingredients offer and empower our customers to make small, but meaningful change as part of a planet-positive lifestyle – and enjoy every bite as they do so,” said Alan Chan, General Manager at Starbucks Hong Kong & Macau.