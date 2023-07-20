Starbucks South Korea Launches Alt Meat Dishes, Sells Over 100,000 in Two Weeks

At the beginning of the month, Starbucks Korea introduced three new menu options containing plant-based meat. Now, the chain has revealed that over 100,000 products from the range have been sold in just two weeks.

The meat alternatives themselves are fully plant-based, made by Shinsegae Foods’ Better Meat. However, some of the menu options containing them also appear to include dairy or eggs, so vegans and those with allergies should exercise caution. The new dishes are:

Plant-based meatball soup

Plant-based meat and egg foccacia

Plant-based meatball and cheese sandwich.

Expanding menu choices

Starbucks Korea launched its first plant-based menu in 2021 in an attempt to become more sustainable. The menu featured four items — chocolate fudge cake, potato bagels, Mexican-style rice burritos, and sweet chili ciabatta. The chain has offered soy milk since 2005, and introduced some seasonal beverages made with oat milk in 2017.

Last year, Starbucks Korea launched a vegan yogurt drink called “Pine Coco Green Yogurt Blended”, marking the first time the chain has used plant-based yogurt in a beverage anywhere in the world. A vegan chicken salad was also introduced.

Fast-growing market

Research indicates that the South Korean plant-based market is set to experience exponential growth, and alt meat investments in the country soared last year in the face of growing sustainability concerns. Shinsegae, the maker of Better Meat, recently introduced a new plant-based burger and has hinted that there are many more animal-free options in the pipeline.

“We plan to launch numerous menus to expand consumers’ menu choices and publicize the social value of alternative foods,” said a company representative.