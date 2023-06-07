The Tofoo Co Brings Tofu to Slug & Lettuce Menus Across the UK

Slug & Lettuce Cocktail Bars (Stonegate Group), operating around 80 locations, announces the launch of two plant-based dishes to its menu, in collaboration with The Tofoo Co., the UK’s leading tofu brand.

The new menu additions are Crispy Teriyaki Tofu sharing plate, and a main dish called the Crunchy Noodle Salad, featuring summer vegetables, rice noodles, and crispy smoked tofu.

The dishes have been created in response to the 65% of UK customers who report that they are more likely to try a meat-free menu item if it does not replicate the taste of animal meat*.

Launched by husband-and-wife team Lydia and David in 2015, The Tofoo Co. has since built a substantial UK grocery business, going on to supply all the major grocery retailers in the country. In 2021 the Yorkshire-based founders reported substantial growth, with an increase of 89% YOY increase, making it the third-largest brand in the chilled meat-free market.

The Tofoo Co’s product portfolio encompasses blocks in flavours such as Sriracha, Smoked, and, Teriyaki; a scrambled egg alternative product; and a tempeh block.

The new menu is now available in Slug & Lettuce bars nationwide.

* Mintel Report MEAT SUBSTITUTES – UK – 2022