These Ten Pubs in the UK Are 100% Vegan and We 100% Approve

Pubs are a cornerstone of British culture, but they typically feature meat-heavy menus and drinks that contain ingredients of animal origin.

However, this is beginning to change, with a growing number of British pubs keeping the traditional experience while beginning to offer vegan options as consumer demand continues to grow. And there are (at least) ten locations across the UK that are now fully vegan including food and drinks too.

Harp & Crown

Located near Corsham in Wiltshire, the Harp & Crown offers a range of homemade and seasonal vegan food, along with a selection of vegan ales, wines, and ciders. The menu features dishes such as curried jackfruit, seitan wings, and mushroom and lentil lasagne. Accommodation is also available.

The Queen Inn

This traditional pub in Cwmbran, Wales, made headlines in January 2022 when it made its menu fully plant-based for Veganuary. The move was such a success that the change became permanent. For this year’s Veganuary campaign, the pub launched a plant-based steak menu, with the aim of becoming the world’s first vegan steakhouse.

The Barn

The Barn, a pub near Rugby in Warwickshire, trialled a fully plant-based menu this February after seeing huge demand for its vegan options. The trial appears to have been a success, as the menu remains fully vegan. Dishes include plant-based ribs, mac & cheese, and Thai green curry.

The Railway Tavern

In August, South London pub The Railway Tavern announced it was becoming fully plant-based following the success of a popup it had been hosting by Indian-inspired vegan restaurant group En Root. The pub’s kitchen has now been permanently taken over by the group, making the Railway Inn South London’s first vegan pub.

The Roundhill

With two locations in Brighton, the Roundhill offers a range of vegan food, cocktails, and draught beer. The pub hosts a pasta evening on Wednesdays and roast dinners on Sundays, with a variety of other dishes — including Buddha bowls and “lamb” gyros — also available.

The Spread Eagle

The Spread Eagle claims to have been the first pub in London to become fully vegan. It offers a seasonal and locally-sourced menu, with an emphasis on minimal waste. All drinks are also vegan, including an innovative tequila sour made with aquafaba. The pub has received coverage from major media outlets such as The Guardian, The Sunday Times, and the London Evening Standard.

The Ship Inn

The Ship Inn, a pub in Newcastle’s Ouseburn district, appears to have become fully vegan in 2016. The menu offers options such as burgers, nachos, and tofish and chips, with a roast dinner available on Sundays. The pub is family-friendly and open every day of the week.

The Carriage

Also located in Newcastle, the Carriage was acquired by the owners of The Ship in 2018. The new owners quickly announced plans to make the pub — which first opened in 1978 — fully plant-based. Situated in a historic station building, the pub serves food from Thursday to Sunday, and all drinks are also suitable for vegans.

The Golden Fleece

The Golden Fleece is a vegan pub in Nottingham, offering kebabs, plant-based fish, Sunday dinners, and more. The pub also hosts live music, comedy nights, and other events. Bottomless brunches are available at the weekend.

The Old Bookshop

Located in the up-and-coming Bedminster area of Bristol, The Old Bookshop was previously a traditional venue and was given a new lease of life and a hipster following when it reopened as a trendy vegan venue in 2021. With a current menu featuring Pulled ‘Pork’ BBQ Burgers topped with vegan house slaw, BBQ sauce and gravy with fries for £11, this is a go-to location for vegans and non-vegans alike in the Bristol area. And it’s super dog-friendly.