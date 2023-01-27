A New Trend Emerging? The Barn Becomes Latest UK Pub to Trial 100% Vegan Menu

A UK pub near Rugby, Warwickshire, is set to become the latest to adopt a fully plant-based menu. The Barn will serve animal-free dishes throughout the month of February.

The pub has already begun offering plant-based meals by default, with a surcharge of £2 to adapt a dish to a non-vegan diet. A vegan carvery is hosted every Sunday, with meat-based options available but prepared out of sight in the kitchen.

Now, The Barn plans to drop meat altogether for a month after its plant-based options proved hugely popular with the vegan community. It appears that the change may be made permanent if the trial is successful.

The menu includes risotto, tofu fish and chips, vegan sausages and mash, and a choice of three plant-based pizzas. On Sundays, the carvery features three slices of plant-based roast with Yorkshire puddings, a selection of vegetables, vegan cauliflower cheese, stuffing, and gravy.

Success for vegan pubs

While pub food is traditionally meat-heavy, a growing number of UK pubs are increasing their vegan options — or abandoning animal products altogether. Welsh pub The Queen Inn dropped all dishes containing meat and dairy for Veganuary 2022, and saw such a hugely positive response that it made the change permanent. For this year’s Veganuary, the pub launched a steak menu with the hope of becoming the world’s first vegan steakhouse.

In 2018, London-based The Spread Eagle adopted a fully plant-based menu, claiming to be the city’s first all-vegan pub. Another UK pub reported to have made the switch is Newcastle’s The Ship Inn in 2016.

“The restaurant was historically a traditional country pub offering plentiful meat dishes, with very limited vegan options. Since the new ownership meat has been reduced gradually with a significant increase in plant-based items instead,” said The Barn on Facebook. “After receiving great support for our vegan menus, and especially our vegan carvery, we have decided to take the leap and trial a month of fully vegan food.”

