From Bhajis to Bulgogi: UK Food Service Outlets Introduce New Veganuary Options

As Veganuary gets underway, many UK food service outlets are launching new menu options to cater to customers who are trying a plant-based diet. Here, we take a look at some of the newly introduced dishes.

Leon

Healthy fast food chain Leon is celebrating Veganuary with an updated plant-based menu. One new option is the Bangin’ Bhaji Wrap, which contains courgette and pea bhajis topped with Kachumber (an Indian salad), crispy onions, and herby mayo. Another new dish is the Rainbow Squash Salad, containing roasted butternut squash, herby mayo, pink kraut, greens, and grains, seasoned with Mediterranean-inspired spices.

“Get ready for a line-up of plantilicious dishes that are not only a treat for the taste buds but are a treat for the gut too,” said the chain. “This January, LEON is harnessing the power of nutrition and gut health by refreshing its Plant Variety system, to display how many varieties of plant are present in LEON dishes. Represented by a new symbol on the menu, it’s a guide that will serve as a compass towards a more diverse and nutrient-dense dish.”

JD Wetherspoon

For Veganuary, pub chain JD Wetherspoon is offering the Beyond BBQ Stack Burger, which features a Beyond Meat plant-based patty, BBQ sauce, onion rings, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and red onion in a vegan brioche bun. The burger is served with fries, and a drink is included in the price. It adds to Wetherspoon’s existing vegan range, which includes curries, pizza, chilli, and more.

“We are confident that the burger will prove popular with vegans and those trying a vegan burger for the first time,” said JD Wetherspoon marketing executive James Vaughan.

Wagamama

Japanese-inspired restaurant chain Wagamama, well-known for its 50% plant-based menu, has introduced a new menu option — the Lion’s Mane ‘Steak’ Bulgogi — for Veganuary. The dish consists of lion’s mane mushroom ‘steak’ with Korean barbecue sauce, topped with sesame seeds, kimchi, spring onion, red chilli, and coriander. It is served over udon noodles, which are cooked with aubergine and caramelised onion in an amai miso sauce.

Wagamama also recently launched vegan K-dogs, tofu hotpot, and more.

Burger King

Burger King has just brought back the Ultimate Bean Burger, described as the chain’s “most requested product ever”. The burger is made from black beans, mushrooms, sweet red pepper, and green chilli, covered with a tortilla chip crumb. It is topped with crispy lettuce, sliced tomatoes, vegan mayonnaise, and tangy tomato ketchup, and served in a brioche-style bun. The burger also contains American cheese but can be ordered without making it vegan.

Burger King already offers a wide range of vegan options in the UK, including the Vegan Chicken Royale and Bakon King.

Subway

Subway has introduced a new meatless sub, the Plant Picante, featuring a spiced plant patty topped with crispy onions along with Sweet Onion and Garlic & Herbs sauces. By default, the sub comes with American-style cheese, but this can be swapped for the chain’s Vegan Cheeze for a fully plant-based option. The sandwich also contains lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers. It is available as a 6-inch or Footlong on any of Subway’s bread options, or as a wrap or salad.

“We’re excited to be launching the Plant Picante this January, which like all our subs is fully customisable to your taste and adds to the range of vegetarian and plant-based options that we have at Subway,” said Rusty Warren, Senior NPD and Product Innovation Manager at Subway. “For a vibrant and flavourful option during Veganuary, why not give it a try with our Vegan Cheeze and our legendary Vegan Double Choc Cookie for a fully plant-based meal.”

Indegno

Indegno, an Italian restaurant in Shoreditch, London, is offering the limited-edition Veganuary Special this month. The dish consists of a crescentina (thin round bread) filled with plant-based pumpkin cream, sundried tomatoes, and La Fauxmagerie‘s Clapton Chive cheese. The restaurant also offers a crescentina filled with plant-based pulled pork from Planted as part of its regular menu.

“We are all about inclusivity at Indegno – we seek to provide delicious food for everyone who walks through our doors, and we are proud to offer a bespoke crescentina this Veganuary to broaden our range for plant-based foodies in London,” said Andrea Liotta, co-founder of Indegno.