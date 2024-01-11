Leading UK Food Wholesaler Brakes to Launch Over 50 New Plant-Based Products

Brakes, the UK’s leading wholesale food service company, has started its Veganuary campaign by launching a new range of plant-based products.

Called Sysco Simply Plant Based, the range will initially feature five centre-of-plate plant-based options, including a Chestnut & Seed Roast and a Sweet Potato & Red Onion Marmalade Seeded Tart. The product selection will be steadily expanded over the next 18 months, growing to over 50 products including meat alternatives, desserts, and more.

The launch of the new range will be supported by a programme helping food service providers cater to consumers taking part in Veganuary. A dedicated section on the Brakes website explains the reasons for getting involved in the campaign, providing recipe ideas, menu templates, promotions, and more.

“Veganuary is a great time to showcase plant-based menus and appeal to a wide audience of not only non-meat eaters, but also those looking for a healthy start to the year. Our new Sysco Simply Plant plant-based products can elevate menus, provide choices, and meet the demand for diverse and sustainable food options,” said Brakes marketing food manager Mandy Van Hagen.

“Sustainable, healthy, and cost-effective”

Brakes already offers a range of own-brand vegan products, including sausage rolls, ice cream, and spreads. The wholesaler also distributes products made by several popular plant-based brands, such as Moving Mountains, THIS, and Meatless Farm.

Last year, Brakes launched an initiative to help education-based caterers to serve more plant-forward meals, providing resources that emphasise the benefits and opportunities of including more whole plant foods in dishes. These resources include recipes, menu suggestions, nutritional information, and cost-saving tips.

Brakes also partnered with UK plant-based food startup Zess in 2023 to develop what are claimed to be the world’s first plant-based deli fillings for food service. They are available in three flavours — Roasted Sicilian Caponata, Sweet Potato & Butternut Dhansak, and Mexican Chipotle, Corn & Veggie Barbacoa.

“A plant-forward approach is a virtuous circle providing a sustainable, healthy, and cost-effective way of catering,” said Lisa Johnson, sector marketing manager for education at Brakes. “There is a lot of pressure on food operations to keep costs down, and plant-forward is a great way of doing that, as it can cut down on the need for expensive centre-of-plate protein options.”