USA Today Reveals America’s Top 10 Best Restaurant Chains for Vegans

USA Today has unveiled its reader’s choice roundup of the top 10 best restaurant chains for vegans in the United States. These establishments, selected by an expert panel and voted on by readers, represent the cream of the crop for plant-based dining options across the nation.

Among the restaurants featured on the list, four are entirely vegan, while the rest offer an extensive selection of vegan options. In this article, we highlight the four chains that are 100% plant-based.

Native Foods

At tenth place is Native Foods, a fast-casual vegan restaurant chain that has an extensive presence in California, Oregon, Colorado, and Illinois. Native Foods, originally founded in 1994 as “Native Foods Cafe” in Palm Springs, California, has evolved to offer a diverse menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, bowls, salads, and appetizers. Notable for its rotating seasonal menu items, Native Foods introduced a mouthwatering plant-based Philly cheesesteak this spring.

Slutty Vegan

Ranked seventh on the list is Slutty Vegan, a vegan burger joint hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, Slutty Vegan has been expanding rapidly, recently opening its 13th restaurant location at Spelman College in Atlanta and announcing a further location coming soon at Baltimore Peninsula.

Known for its indulgent burgers and sandwiches, Slutty Vegan has garnered a dedicated following, including numerous celebrities. This summer, it was crowned the #1 Vegan Burger in America by Yelp. The menu offers a range of burger options, some featuring Impossible or Beyond patties, while others include unique meat alternatives like sweet jerk plantains, vegan shrimp, and crispy chik’n with vegan bacon.

PLANTA

At number two on the list is PLANTA, a plant-based restaurant chain that has recently opened five new locations, bringing its total to 14 establishments across the country. PLANTA offers three distinct concepts: PLANTA (featuring a range of plant-based cuisine), PLANTA Queen (serving Asian fusion dishes), and PLANTA Cocina (offering Latin-inspired flavors). Signature items include Bao Sliders, 1,000 Layer Crispy Potatoes, and inventive nigiri options such as ahi watermelon nigiri.

PLNT Burger

Topping the list is PLNT Burger, founded by celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn and Seth Goldman, a chair of the board at Beyond Meat and founder of Eat the Change. PLNT Burger opened its first location in a Maryland Whole Foods Market in 2019 and has recently expanded to 14 locations, including its latest in New York City. The chain recently introduced “Cool Kids Meals” to inspire younger generations to shape a better future for the planet. The menu features a variety of burgers, including the signature PLNT Burger, Crispy Chik’n Sandwich, and Save the Bay Fillet.

While these four establishments stand out as fully vegan options, the USA Today roundup also includes restaurants like Chipotle, The Cheesecake Factory, Yard House, and Buca di Beppo. Although these businesses are not fully plant-based, they offer a comprehensive range of plant-based menu options.



You can find the full roundup here.