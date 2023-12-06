Birmingham-Based Vegan Fine Dining Restaurant ‘Land’ Announces Expansion

Land, a vegan fine dining restaurant in Birmingham, UK, is expanding its premises to accommodate more customers.

As reported by Secret Birmingham, the kitchen will double in size to improve efficiency, while the seating area will be able to accommodate six more covers. There will also be a new welcome area, bar seating, lounge chairs, and a wine table.

“Land revolves around seasonality and showcasing the best produce from the land. We’re so pleased to be growing and extending with additional areas so more guests can enjoy what we do,” Adrian Luck and Tony Cridland, co-head chefs of Land, told Secret Birmingham.

Michelin Guide approved

The news comes after Land was featured in this year’s Michelin Guide, which highlighted it as one of the UK’s best vegetarian and vegan eateries. Founded in 2019 and described as “inspired by the land”, the restaurant aims to showcase the best seasonal produce with dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world.

“This intimate restaurant is set in the Great Western Arcade in the heart of the city; ask for a seat at the raised rear table overlooking the open kitchen to watch the chefs at work. The seasonally evolving set menu offers modern vegetarian dishes with Asian influences and a creative edge,” says the Michelin Guide.

Land has also been described by The Guardian as “thrilling” and “designed to take you somewhere new”. Guests can choose tasting menus of five or eight courses, with the eight-course menu starting at £48.

Plant-based dining

Consumers are increasingly interested in plant-based options when dining out, with recent research finding that out-of-home plant-based meat sales in Europe’s Big 5 countries (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain) have increased by 48% since 2019. A new UK-based campaign called 50 by 25 is now calling for restaurants to follow in the footsteps of Wagamama and make their menus 50% plant-based by the end of 2025.

“We’re told by science that what we eat is one of the most impactful choices we all have to reduce our footprint on the environment. In 2021, we made 50% of our menu plant-based, making it easier for our guests to support the planet, whilst spreading positivity through our nourishing food, from bowl to soul,” said Steven Mangleshot, executive chef at Wagamama.