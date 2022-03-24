    • M&S Offers Vegan Mother’s Day Meal That Serves 4 for £20

    March 24, 2022
    vegan mother's day meal
    © M&S

    UK department store Marks & Spencer (M&S) is offering a dine-in vegan Mother’s Day meal at an affordable cost of £20 for a family of four.

    Available from March 23-27, the meal will feature a roast, three sides, and a dessert. The roast is made from pea protein with a sage, mushroom, and parsley stuffing.

    While there are only two vegan sides on the menu — roast potatoes and braised red cabbage with Bramley apple — plant-based eaters can double up on one of these options to get three servings. The dessert is a raspberry flavour jelly terrine containing fresh berries.

    © M&S

    Plant-based at M&S

    In recent years, M&S Food has been a frontrunner in offering vegan and plant-based options. The chain’s Plant Kitchen range, launched in 2020, now has hundreds of products such as ToFish & Chips, No Chicken Kiev, and No Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich.

    M&S also introduced a new range of vegan and sustainable wines last year, and has announced that all its wines will be vegan by the end of 2022.

    “With 1 in 4 M&S customers choosing a more flexitarian diet, this is a super exciting trend that’s showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. We’re expecting to see an even bigger leap forward in new products suitable for vegans, with a diversification in plant proteins and experimentation in flavours,” said April Preston, Director of Product Development at M&S.

