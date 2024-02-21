Vegan Zeastar Opens Pop-Up Plant-Based Seafood Restaurant in The Hague

Dutch plant-based seafood brand Vegan Zeastar, owned by Vegan Finest Foods, is opening its first-ever pop-up restaurant.

The restaurant will be located at Zèta, a vegan cafe at Grote Markt in The Hague, from March 5-10. The menu will feature a range of dishes showcasing Vegan Zeastar’s extensive product range, which includes Sashimi, King No Crab, Shrimpz, and King No Crab Cakes. The meals will be prepared by Zèta’s chefs.

The pop-up is for “everyone who wants to try something different, whether it is for the experience, for your health, for the environment, or for the animals”. Those interested in attending can now book a table.

“We are excited to host our first pop-up restaurant at Zèta,” said Rosella D’angeli, co-founder of Vegan Zeastar. “This week is a celebration of the amazing possibilities within plant-based cuisine, particularly in the realm of fish alternatives.”

“Unique and revolutionary”

In the past two years, Vegan Zeastar has significantly expanded its range. The brand launched three soy and wheat-based shrimp alternatives — original, Crispy Chili, and Crispy Lemon — in 2022. This was followed by the “world’s first” complete range of vegan sushi and poke bowl products, which premiered at Horecava in Amsterdam early last year.

In August, Vegan Zeastar introduced a plant-based king crab product that was claimed as another world first. A new addition to the brand’s plant-based shrimp range — Crispy Coconut Shrimpz — was launched in November.

“Vegan Zeastar is all about unique and revolutionary plant-based seafood, with tastes and textures that perfectly mimic their raw fish counterparts,” says the brand on its website. “The game-changing products are mind-bogglingly realistic and seamlessly replace seafood in all your favorite dishes, from sushi and poke bowls to shrimp tacos and calamari — there is no limit!”