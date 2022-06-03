Violife and Beyond Meat Collaborate for Foodservice

Violife, the vegan cheese brand and Upfield subsidiary, is collaborating with Beyond Meat for the foodservice sector. The two companies are jointly launching a creative recipe booklet to inspire restaurants and commercial kitchens in the preparation of plant-based menus.

With eleven newly created dishes, such as the Caribbean Burger, Greek Style Hot Dogs and a vegan Bolognese Bianco, Violife and Beyond Meat aim to demonstrate how restaurateurs can combine their plant-based meat products and cheese alternatives in a delicious and skilful way. All recipes are easy to prepare and suitable even for cooking professionals who have little experience with plant-based cuisine.

Violife collaborated with Beyond in Veganuary of 2021 for the Beyond Double Decker Burger. And in Spain, the burger chain Goiko launched three new vegan burger options this March featuring both Beyond Meat and Violife. Goiko operates two restaurants in Paris as well as over 80 locations across Spain.