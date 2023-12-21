Virtual Restaurant Startup Launches Plant-Based Brand ‘Dr Seed’ in France

No Brainer, a digital restaurant company operating in France and Belgium, recently launched Dr Seed, a hybrid virtual brand focused on 100% plant-based cuisine.

The company, co-founded by Youssef Saadaoui and Wassim, has rapidly expanded its digital presence in the culinary industry. Leveraging Saadaoui’s experience with the Black & White network and Wassim’s background with Clone, No Brainer has launched 20 virtual halal brands across 200 restaurateurs, resulting in approximately 800 digital restaurants.

“We have defined a certain number of standard and transversal products. It thus becomes easy for restaurateurs to enter the circuit, to model our brand on one or more of their references, and thus to be present on the platforms,” Wassim tells Snacking France.

No Brainer’s business model integrates existing menu items into the digital space through various brands, including Bazik Kebab and Fat Naan. This strategy allows restaurateurs to digitize their offerings with minimal operational disruption, leading to up to 70% additional turnover for participating restaurants, while expanding No Brainer’s digital reach.

The introduction of Dr Seed marks a departure from No Brainer’s traditional model. Operating independently with its own web app, it bypasses standard aggregator platforms like Uber. First implemented in the 54 Grill in Paris, Dr Seed allows customers to access a plant-based menu through a QR code, facilitating mobile ordering and payment for dine-in or takeaway services.

Restaurant within a restaurant

This model presents a new concept for restaurants to incorporate a “restaurant within a restaurant,” offering diversity in culinary options and the potential for significant revenue growth. Dr Seed’s marketing strategy, including online promotion and partnerships with influencers and establishments like Mokam and Charlety Pizza, highlights its capacity for broader market penetration in France.

Wassim concludes, “It’s a new inclusive brand model that allows an establishment to create a restaurant within a restaurant and additional turnover. We provide them with all the products, and we are responsible for generating traffic through the networks.”