Wagamama Launches Vegan K-Dogs, Hot Pots & More as Part of New Korean Menu

Asian-inspired restaurant chain Wagamama has launched a new Korean menu in the UK, featuring a variety of plant-based options.

The first new addition is vegan K-dogs, previously trialled at the chain’s experimental Noodle Lab in London. The side dish consists of plant-based corn dogs coated in a noodle crumb and topped with sriracha and vegan turmeric mayo. Other new vegan sides include king oyster mushroom skewers and roti + raisukatsu; the latter is an Asian flatbread with a sauce that combines katsu and raisukaree flavours.

New to the Big Plates menu is the Tofu Hot Pot, featuring tofu, tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), and vegetables in a Korean-inspired broth. Another new addition is the Silken Tofu Gochujang Rice Bowl, which combines vegetables, slaw and silken tofu with spicy gochujang sauce on a bed of sticky rice.

“Sustainable and groundbreaking dishes”

Wagamama is one of the UK’s most vegan-friendly major restaurant chains, having made its menu 50% plant-based in 2021 to help combat climate change. Since then, the chain has continued to expand its range of vegan dishes, launching a meatless version of its popular kare lomen at the beginning of this year. The dish features udon noodles in a spicy coconut broth with plant-based teriyaki chicken. While the kare lomen was initially marketed as a limited-edition option for Veganuary, it appears to have become a permanent menu item.

“We designed the new menu to nourish and rejuvenate our guests and to tap into the cultural and social trends that are exciting people in 2023,” said Wagamama’s Global Executive Chef, Steve Mangleshot. “For this reason, we have been inspired by mouthwatering Korean flavours and street foods. Our test kitchen is constantly working to create innovative, sustainable and groundbreaking dishes and our chefs are excited to showcase their skills and serve up the new dishes.”