Wamame’s Waygu Plant-Based Beef Now Available at All StrEATS Kitchens in Canada

Wamame Foods announces it is partnering with Canadian fast-casual chain StrEATS Kitchens to launch plant-based Waygu beef strips at all locations. Customers across British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan can now order Wamame’s premium plant-based beef in any dish, including tacos, burritos, bowls and sandwiches.

Operating 21 locations across Western Canada, StrEATS Kitchens serves a diverse menu of globally inspired street cuisine that focuses on healthy ingredients. The chain is known for its innovative options and regularly rotates its menu based on current street food trends.

The collaboration is the latest restaurant partnership for Wamame, which also recently launched Waygu beef at one of Canada’s largest pizza chains, Panago Pizza. At Panago, the beef strips are featured on two specialty pizzas – the Kansas BBQ Pizza and Korean BBQ Pizza with Waygu, both of which can be ordered with plant-based cheese.

Earlier this year, Wamame also debuted Waygu at Germany’s largest sushi concept, Eat Happy Group, and launched plant-based steak wraps at 7-Eleven Canada.

True Waygu

Described as the world’s first true alternative to Japanese wagyu beef, Waygu is said offer a tender flavor with “unprecedented meat-like” texture, mouthfeel and taste. The product is also very versatile and can be used in a wide range of cooking applications.

“We are excited to be part of strEATS® menu, helping them not only create elevated, market-relevant menu options, but also meet their sustainability and healthy objectives for their consumers,” commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Wamame Foods. “Our products fit perfectly with strEATS menu options as Waygu is extremely versatile and can be used across many food categories as an elevated, premium protein to build any innovative meal.”