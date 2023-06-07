Wicked Kitchen Launches “Largest Selection” of Plant-Based Products in UK Food Service

Wicked Kitchen has announced a new partnership with Booker, the UK’s leading food and drink wholesaler, to launch a large range of plant-based products into food service.

Various Wicked Kitchen catering packs are now available at all 195 Booker locations, providing convenient plant-based options for pubs, restaurants, hotels, and more. Products include:

Sourdough Pain Au Chocolate

Tantalising Tikka Pouches

Smoky Chilli Pouches

Sweet Potato & Vegetable Tikka Pies

No-Chicken Pies

Chorizo Style Sausages

Italian Inspired Amazeballs

Jalapeño Griller Burgers

Sticky Toffee Puddings.

Further options, including ‘Chilli Not-Dogs’, are set to launch later in the year, providing what is said to be the largest selection of plant-based food service products on the UK market. Wicked Kitchen has also developed video recipes and training to help chefs incorporate the foods into their menus.

US food service partnerships

Wicked Kitchen is already available for food service in the US, partnering with ASM Global last November to launch at a range of venues across the country. These included the PayCom Arena, Long Beach Convention Center, Wintrust Arena, and McCormick Place Convention Center, among others.

The previous month, Wicked Kitchen joined forces with basketball team the Minnesota Timberwolves, opening a plant-based concession stand at the Target Center in the team’s home court of Minneapolis.

“We’re excited to launch into food service in the U.K. with such a great partner as Booker that not only has wide reach but a strong commitment to offering the very best in choice, price, and service,” Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen, told the British Frozen Food Federation. “We are a ‘for-chefs-by-chefs’ operation on a mission to help restaurants, pubs, hotels, and caterers offer irresistible meals and menu items that cater to all tastebuds without sacrificing taste or convenience.”