YO! Offers Plant-Based Pr*wn Crackers in Collaboration with Native Snacks

International Japanese fusion chain YO! is adding plant-based Pr*wn Crackers to its menu at 51 restaurants across the UK.

Made by British company Native Snacks, the crackers will be served with YO!’s Korean Sweet Chilli Sauce and will also be available as a conveyor belt offering. This is the first time Native has ever partnered with a restaurant.

According to Native, farmed prawns can have a larger environmental impact than beef as they are often produced on land reclaimed from mangroves. The company’s Pr*wn Crackers therefore have the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions, and Native also claims to have saved tens of thousands of prawns.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with YO! to offer the first Pr*wn Crackers on their menu that not only deliver the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provide the added benefits of plant-based,” said Charlie Bowker, co-founder of Native Snacks. “We are thrilled that YO! are supporting us to make our products even more accessible.”

Plant-based options at YO!

YO! offers a wide range of plant-based options, and launched a vegan Sakura set menu for two at all UK locations earlier this year. The menu features a choice of Edamame, Mushroom Teriyaki, Faux Duck Rolls, Loaded Gyozas, Veggie Volcano Rolls, Red Pepper Dragon Rolls, and DoughChi. This is in addition to the chain’s existing vegan options, which include the award-winning Tofu Katsu Curry.

“Delivering an innovative and unique plant-based offering is key for us at YO!,” said Victoria Mathers, head of marketing at the chain. “As soon as we tried Native Pr*wn Crackers, we knew straight away they would be a great addition to our offering, but importantly also appeal to non-vegan and vegetarian customers.”

