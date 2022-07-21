Stir-Fry Chain Genghis Grill Adds Dr. Praeger’s Plant-Based Chick’n and Sausage to Menu

Fast casual chain Genghis Grill is partnering with Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods to add new plant-based proteins to its menu. Fans of Genghis Grill, which specializes in made-to-order stir fries, can now order Dr. Praeger’s gluten-free vegan chick’n or sausage in any bowl creation.

Based in Dallas, TX, Genghis Grill operates over 50 locations across the US. The new partnership marks the chain’s first plant-based collaboration and expands its vegan-friendly menu options beyond the current tofu offering. In addition to inclusions, Dr. Praeger’s proteins are featured in two curated chef bowls:

The Veggie Bowl ( Plant-based chick’n, bell peppers, snap peas, corn, zucchini, squash, carrots, green onions, cauliflower rice, 3G sauce)

Plant-Powered Sausage Bowl (Plant-based sausage, mushrooms, onions, spinach, roasted garlic, teriyaki sauce, served with cauliflower or white rice)

“At Genghis Grill, we have always aimed to provide a wide variety of options for guests to create delicious, nourishing meals with exciting flavors and fresh ingredients for all dietary preferences including vegan and vegetarian,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of Genghis Grill. “Now, by partnering with Dr. Praeger’s, who are well-respected in this community, we know we are delivering premium, health-focused choices that will satisfy not only our plant-based fans but also those simply looking to explore new options.”

Premium products

Founded over 25 years ago, Dr. Praeger’s sells a range of frozen and chilled products including veggie burgers, sausages, nuggets, and breakfast dishes. In 2021, private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners made a majority investment in the company and appointed former Pinnacle Foods CEO Jeffrey Ansell as the brand’s new Chairman of the board.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Genghis Grill, as it is clear they share a vision of providing fresh, nutritious options that are accessible and never compromise on flavor,” says Ken Krasnow, Chief Marketing Officer of Dr. Praeger’s. “The chef bowls are specifically crafted to highlight our premium products, inspiring even more people to explore just how delicious plant-based dishes can be. Vegan options are on the rise, and with Genghis Grill we are adding a whole new level of customization that is sure to delight.”