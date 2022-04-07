Glasgow’s The Glad Cafe Goes Fully Vegan 

The Glad Cafe, a popular eatery in Glasgow, Scotland, has announced its kitchen will be going fully vegan. The diner and music venue on Glasgow’s Southside made the announcement on social media to the delight of its patrons and has now launched its plant-based pizza menu.

The busy Glasgow spot on Pollokshaws Road, has always served animal-based products and has been host to a number of guest cooks in its kitchen over the years. But now it is leaving behind the meat, dairy, and eggs and going vegan. Judging by customers’ comments on the news on social media the choice will prove a popular one.

The move to go fully plant-based is reminiscent of The Queen Inn in Cwmbran, South Wales, which this year also decided to go permanently vegan after the outstanding success of a Veganuary trial. Other UK vegan business success stories include Brighton’s Oowee – which went fully plant-based and has never looked back.

With interest in plant-based diets rising rapidly in the UK, as well as companies like Amazon reporting a 61% increase in vegan product sales, it may only be a matter of time before more eateries take the lead of The Glad Cafe and make the shift towards planet-friendly menus.