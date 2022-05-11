Good Catch Launches Vegan Seafood Soup Range With San Francisco Chain Ladle & Leaf

Gathered Foods, producer of Good Catch plant-based seafood, has announced a partnership with San Francisco based soup and salad restaurant chain Ladle & Leaf, which operates 11 locations in California.

Good Catch tuna and crab products will now feature in three new menu items starting this week and a new vegan soup will be offered each week in all San Francisco Bay Area locations, including:

Week of May 9 – 13 | Manhattan Seafo od Chowder (V, GF, DF): A tomato-based chowder with Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna, potato, onion, white wine and celery, seasoned with thyme, bay, celery seed, and red bell peppers

A tomato-based chowder with Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna, potato, onion, white wine and celery, seasoned with thyme, bay, celery seed, and red bell peppers Week of May 16 – 20 | Crab & Corn Bisque (V, GF, DF): A purée of cashew cream, Good Catch Plant-Based Crab, vegan butter, aromatic vegetables, and traditional crab seasoning with sweetness from sweet corn, red pepper, and a touch of sherry.

A purée of cashew cream, Good Catch Plant-Based Crab, vegan butter, aromatic vegetables, and traditional crab seasoning with sweetness from sweet corn, red pepper, and a touch of sherry. Week of May 23 – 27 | New England Fish Chowder (V, DF): A traditional chowder recipe made vegan with Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna, vegan butter, oat cream, potatoes, onion, celery, herbs and sherry, with a hint of smoke from plant-based bacon. Says Steve Sarver, Co-Founder of Ladle & Leaf: “Our soups are the centerpiece of the lunch experience, and our new soups made with Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna and Crab are made with hearty ingredients to nourish the body and warm the soul. “As we focus on our Healthy Your Way brand promise, we’re proud to put these soups on the menu to continue offering our guests an array of options to fit their lifestyle and dining preferences.” A natural fit “Seafood-based soups and chowders are staple dishes for coastal towns, and we’re thrilled to partner with Ladle & Leaf to create delicious plant-based versions of these classics that offer the taste of the ocean that’s better for the ocean and all that call it home,” said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder & Chief Culinary Officer of Good Catch. “This partnership was such a natural fit for us, as Ladle & Leaf prioritizes ingredient integrity in everything they do. We can’t wait for consumers in the seafood-dominant market of San Francisco to enjoy our vegan seafood soups that provide the same feel-good bowls of enjoyment as the traditional version.”