Laughing Man Coffee, a coffee brand founded by actor Hugh Jackman, has opened Laughing V cafe in NYC’s exclusive Tribeca neighborhood, the company’s first vegan business venture.

Bringing better options

Operated by Chef Lauren Evans, the cafe is a result of Evans’ local campaigning for more plant-based food options in the ultra-trendy neighborhood, reports VegNews. The chef’s consistent efforts brought her to Laughing Man’s coffee shop on Duane Street, which she frequented as a customer. Co-founders David and Barry Steingard took interest in Evans’ plant-based requests, and when they asked for some food suggestions, were presented with a fully developed menu of deluxe vegan entrees, pastries and appetizers.

The Steingards were so impressed by Evan’s sophisticated menu they hired her to run a brand new vegan cafe next door to Laughing Man.

Fresh sandwiches and more

Currently featuring a pared-down selection of sandwiches and baked items, Laughing V offers chef-crafted Mac ‘N Cheese, Philly Cheesesteaks, Tofu Caprese Sandwiches and Portobello Mushroom Wraps. Its specialty desserts include freshly baked palmiers, whole wheat focaccia and Strawberry Matcha Linzer cookies. According to Evans, all of the items are scratch-made without any artificial or processed ingredients.

Customers can also shop from a small market of curated snacks and goods, such as gourmet pasta, kettle corn, creamy dairy-free sauces and vegan pate.

Motivated for more

Evans, who proclaims she is vegan for the animals, reveals her original, more intricate menu suggestions may still appear in future pop-ups, and that Laughing V is currently working on new items with “a lot more exciting dishes to come.” The petite cafe has already attracted a sizeable and enthusiastic audience, and Evans says he is only getting started in making Tribeca a much more vegan-friendly area. “I care about the animals,” Evans said. “That’s what motivates me.”