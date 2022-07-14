Matthew Kenney Cuisine, in partnership with PlantPub co-founders, announces it is opening the brand’s second Boston location, PlantPub Fenway, on July 15. Located steps from the famed Fenway Park stadium, the 250-seat venue will soon become Boston’s largest plant-based restaurant.

Matthew Kenney and PlantPub say they are on a mission to redefine the modern pub by offering sports fans delicious and sustainable cuisine in a familiar, fun setting. Kenney’s company also plans to open additional PlantPub locations across Boston and beyond in the near future.

Created by craft beer entrepreneur Pat McAuley and chef Mary Dumont, the original PlantPub debuted in Cambridge, MA in the fall of 2021. The 8,000 sq. ft. Fenway venue is a massive new flagship location, with expansive casual dining and bar seating.

Comfort cuisine

The menu features an abundance of existing comfort food favorites from PlantPub, as well as ballpark classics and new Fenway specials, including:

The Hot Dog – Plant-based version of the famous Fenway Frank

Kimchi Sliders – “Chicken”, spicy sesame slaw, pickles, kimchi aioli

Street Corn Pizza – Spicy corn, roasted red peppers, “cheese”, paprika crema

BBQ Guac Burger – Choice of Impossible or House Blend Veggie patty, “cheese”, guacamole, BBQ pulled “pork”, lettuce, tomato + herbed ranch dressing

The beverage program will also offer a range of craft beers, cocktails, wines and non-alcoholic drinks.

A dream partnership

“This is an exciting venture for us, to be able to reach so many people, it’s going to change the way the world perceives plant-based food,” says Kenney. “Growing up in the Northeast, in Maine, I feel connected to this part of the world and have many memories of watching games and concerts at Fenway. It’s good to come back home.”

“It is a dream to bring PlantPub to the Fenway neighborhood,” says Dumont, “Sports and pub food go hand in hand, and we are thrilled to offer our reimagined take on the pub experience to Fenway… Our new partnership with MKC is exactly what we have needed to push PlantPub into the future.”