Loui Blake Unveils Plant-Based Culinary Concept PXB Lifestyle in Dubai

Celebrating World Vegan Day, entrepreneur Loui Blake, CEO of Miami Foods and seed investor in multiple alt-protein startups, introduces PXB Lifestyle at Expo City’s Sustainability Pavilion in Dubai.

PXB Lifestyle aims to go beyond traditional dining by providing a platform for educating consumers about the impacts of a plant-based and vegan lifestyle on personal health and the environment.

This dining venue offers a two-tiered experience through PXB Cafe and PXB Restaurant, featuring plant-based menus catering to daytime and evening dining. PXB Cafe’s menu includes notable items like the Carrot Lox Bagel and Katsu Rice, with dessert options like the Raw Carrot Cake.

PXB Restaurant, situated on the top floor, offers a more refined rooftop dining experience with an impressive backdrop of Expo City. The menu showcases dishes like the Fsh & Chips, a plant-based twist on a British classic, and the Lotus Cheesecake, reimagining one of the region’s most popular desserts with plant-based ingredients.

Hub of food industry sustainability

In addition to offering plant-based cuisine, PXB Lifestyle aims to serve as a hub to promote conscious choices and sustainability in the food industry.

To celebrate World Vegan Day, PXB Lifestyle will host a grand opening event on Saturday, November 4th. The event will feature panel discussions led by experts in sustainability, fashion, business, and lifestyle, including Clara Tome, EU climate pact ambassador; Melissa McKerlie, CEO of Nuttin Vegan Cheese; Sara Merhi of ProVeg International and Loui Blake himself.

Attendees can enjoy a special collaborative menu curated by local chef and influencer Prunch, cooking classes, and demos in the Urban Farm, along with a market by Not Just For Vegans, promoting connections and insights.