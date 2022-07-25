Mexican QSR Giant Alsea Signs New Plant-Based Partnership with NotCo 

Alsea, the Mexican multi-brand restaurant giant, has entered into a new partnership with NotCo to provide plant-based products across its outlets. Including Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Burger King, and TGI Friday’s among its operations across Mexico, Europe, and South America, Alsea becomes the latest partner of leading plant-based food tech NotCo.

Alsea has stated that the strategy was carried out with the aim of providing consumers with more dining options, especially given the growing number of people opting for plant-based products. NotBurger, NotChicken, and NotMilk will be the first products to be launched in August, all produced with NotCo’s AI algorithm that replicates animal products using only plants.

In a recent interview with vegconomist, NotCo CEO Matías Muchnick revealed the company’s plans to: “Continue expanding and reinventing the fast-food industry and offer it to the local market”, with the plant-based unicorn recently announcing the launch of new plant-based chicken products in Burger King Chile. NotCo is enjoying great growth through such partnerships, with similar deals in place with Kraft Heinz and Shake Shack.

“We are very excited about this partnership. At Alsea we are focused on expanding the product options in our brands to guarantee the delivery of happiness to all our customers, bearing in mind the variety of tastes that exist today,” said Armando Torrado, CEO of Alsea.

“The fact that a company of such importance and magnitude is joining the plant-based movement for the sake of our planet and future shows that today we are all more aware that we have to start making changes,” added the CEO and founder of NotCo Matias Muchnick.