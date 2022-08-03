    • Nomoo Partners with Nestle Professional to Develop Proprietary Plant-Based Burger, Chicken and Cheese

    Nomoo Cheeseburger and Fries
    ©Nomoo

    LA burger concept nomoo is partnering with Nestle Professional, the world’s largest global foodservice manufacturer, to develop a proprietary line of plant-based products. The companies’ first offering, a gluten-free, non-GMO pea protein burger, will launch in October 2022, with a plant-based chicken burger and cheese currently in the works. 

    “[A] proprietary, great-tasting, better-for-you product that surpasses rivals Impossible and Beyond Meat”

    Created to help streamline nomoo’s operations, the new line will provide key advantages for the vegan fast food brand as it prepares to expand its franchise across the US. Expected benefits include lower food costs, less waste, extended shelf-life and more consistency. The Nestle partnership will also significantly reduce labor and boost nomoo’s status as an appealing and scalable concept for potential franchisees. 

    “With a partner like Nestlé, renowned for its commitment to the finest ingredients, operational knowledge and uncompromised support to foodservice operations, nomoo is sure to attract the right multi-unit franchise partners to accelerate our national growth,” said nomoo founder George Montagu Brown.

    nomoo burgers
    ©nomoo

    He adds, “Nomoo was born from the idea that fast-food favorites can be 100% plant-based without sacrificing flavor, so it was critical that we not only had the right partner, but also a proprietary, great-tasting, better-for-you product that surpasses rivals Impossible and Beyond Meat. Together, we’ve created the most flavorful plant-based beef patty in the business.”

    “The next Five Guys”

    Based in Los Angeles, nomoo opened its flagship restaurant at the site of a former Johnny Rockets in 2020. The brand’s menu features a simple but indulgent selection of burgers, chicken sandwiches, wings, fries and milkshakes. In June 2022, nomoo joined with Fransmart, a leading franchise development company, to grow its brand nationally. According to Fransmart, nomoo has the potential to become a major global restaurant brand. 

    Noomoo Burger Storefront
    ©Nomoo

    “Plant-based is the next big thing and I believe that nomoo is poised to become the next (plant-based) Five Guys,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “With a partner like Nestlé, nomoo has the ability to drive profitable growth because of its streamlined operations and supply, making it one of the most attractive fast-food franchise opportunities at this time.”

