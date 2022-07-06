Canada’s Odd Burger Secures Land to Build 50,000 Sq. Ft. Manufacturing Facility

Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD) the world’s first publicly listed vegan fast food chain, has secured 5.5 acres of land in London, Ontario to construct a 50,000 sq. ft manufacturing facility. Purchased from the City of London, the site will initially house a 50,000 sq. ft. building, but can expand up to 150,000 sq. ft. to accommodate future manufacturing capacity.

Once completed, Preposterous Foods – Odd Burger’s technology and manufacturing subsidiary – is expected to take over operations, where it will produce the brand’s innovative line of plant-based proteins and sauces. This will enable the company to supply its products to hundreds of Odd Burger franchisees in North America and select food service partners. In addition, Odd Burger is planning to launch a retail product line in grocery stores and direct-to-consumer channels.

Located on Innovation Drive, the new site is part of an industrial park created by London to attract sustainable manufacturing businesses. According to Odd Burger, it will work closely with the London Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) throughout the facility’s construction and operational phases.

Bigger steps

In recent months, Odd Burger has made considerable advances toward establishing a major fast-food franchising brand. A timeline of its 2022 developments thus far:

February – Launched Preposterous Foods – a new line of plant-based meats and dairy-free sauces distributed exclusively by Sysco.

March – Revealed plans for 36 new locations across British Columbia and Alberta

June – Signed on to open 40 Odd Burger locations in Ontario in the next eight years.

A new chapter of growth

“We are thrilled to commence this next chapter of growth for our company and we believe that London is the best place in the world to execute our vision for a more sustainable future,” said James McInnes, Co-Founder and CEO of Odd Burger. “We will be creating one of Canada’s most advanced plant-based food manufacturing facilities and we believe that through this investment we will be able to make a tremendous change in the industry by creating more affordable, healthy and sustainable food.”