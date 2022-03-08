Peet’s Coffee is Launching New Plant-Based Drinks and Sandwiches

American coffee chain Peet’s Coffee announces a new Spring plant-based menu that will officially launch on March 9. Rather than offer a single vegan option, Peet says the new menu is a fully dedicated selection crafted with Beyond Meat, JUST Egg and Violife cheeses, plus several specialty drinks.

The new items include:

Plant-based Mediterranean Flatbread wrap – Crispy lavash bread with warm JUST Egg and Violife vegan smoked provolone cheese, wrapped with pesto, kale, tomatoes and bell peppers. Everything Plant-Based Sandwich – The return of a fan favorite, now a permanent menu item. Seasoned Beyond Breakfast Sausage, folded JUST Egg, and melted vegan cheddar on a toasted bagel. Three made-to-order plant-based beverages, including the Hazelnut Oat Latte, Vanilla Almond Latte (available hot or iced) and Cold Brew with Vanilla Oat Foam.



In addition to the Spring menu, Peet’s has also upgraded its mobile app to offer a dedicated plant-based section for easier ordering.

A breakfast leader

Peet’s, which operates over 200 locations in 11 states, has taken a leading position amongst coffee chains in serving plant-based foods. In 2021, the company became the first national coffee brand to sell a complete breakfast sandwich with vegan sausage, eggs and cheese.

The Everything Breakfast Sandwich was an immediate and astounding success, becoming the second best-selling warm breakfast item in the company’s history.

Last year, Peet’s commented on the significance of that item’s debut.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Beyond Meat and JUST Egg to bring Peetniks a delicious breakfast sandwich made with all plant-based ingredients,” said Lori Fulmer, Senior Food R&D Manager of Peet’s. “As consumers continue to demand more plant-based options we have expanded beyond alternative dairy, setting our sights on a plant-based breakfast sandwich that is not only better for the planet, but also every bite as delicious as your typical animal-based breakfast sandwich.”