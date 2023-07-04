PlantX to Open XMarket Food Hall as Chicago’s “Largest Vegan Food Hall” This Summer

Plant-based digital platform PlantX (CSE:VEGA) announces it has partnered with restaurant developer Macromia Group to launch Chicago’s largest vegan food hall. The XMarket Vegan Food Hall will feature a multi-concept, 6,500 sq. ft space and is scheduled to open in early September.

Located in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, XMarket Vegan Food Hall will offer six unique dining concepts, including a coffee bar serving PlantX’s Portfolio Coffee and a bodega-style grocery store with a Good Planet cheesemonger. The hall will also feature a central bar with plant-based bar food and wine pairings provided by VeganWines.com.

“Chicago has emerged as one of the largest vegan and health-conscious communities in North America, making it an ideal location to introduce our all-in-one vegan food hall concept,” said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. “In collaboration with Macromia, the master in developing premium concepts that have garnered both a loyal following and critical acclaim, we are planning an amazing culinary experience that will set the standard for food halls for vegans and non-vegans alike. We’re excited for our opening which is only two months away!”

“One stop shop”

Based in Canada, PlantX operates both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail concepts. Its website, described as a “one-stop shop for plant-based products” lists over 5,000 products in a wide variety of categories, while the company’s retail shops include stores in Chicago and Los Angeles.

In 2022, PlantX acquired US e-commerce website VeganEssentials.com as part of its portfolio growth plans. Other brands owned by PlantX include a juice brand, coffee company, and a plant shop.

Macromia Group, which is helping to complete the construction of XMarket Vegan Food Hall, is a developer specializing in high-end retail and restaurant locations.

“PlantX is redefining the vegan lifestyle, transforming vegan food and beverage from an afterthought to the main attraction,” said Macromia CEO Barre Tanguis. “We are eager to work with the PlantX team to help bring their vision of Chicago’s largest vegan food hall to life for vegans, vegetarians and health-conscious consumers in the Windy City all in one vibrant location.”

PlantX is planning a soft launch targeted for August 23 with a grand opening on Labor Day Weekend.