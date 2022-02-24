Clean Kitchen Club to Open Flagship Vegan Restaurant at Battersea Power Station

London-based vegan chain Clean Kitchen Club is to open a huge 2,441 square foot flagship restaurant at Battersea Power Station. It will be the chain’s sixth location, following its launch just 15 months ago.

Clean Kitchen Club will join Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Middle Eastern eatery Le Bab, and more at the Grade II listed former power station. Situated in Turbine Hall B, the plant-based restaurant will offer both dine-in and grab-and-go options, along with vegan cocktails.

Carbon labelling

Clean Kitchen claims to be the first plant-based food and lifestyle brand to publish carbon values for each of its menu items. Many options are rated Grade A, meaning their emissions are very low. In comparison, a typical beef burger is rated Grade E.

Seed funding round

Clean Kitchen Club was founded in 2020 by Made in Chelsea star Verity Bowditch and YouTuber Mikey Pearce. The venture began as a plant-based meal delivery service, but began opening physical locations following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. In November, Bowditch and Pearce closed a £1.4 million seed funding round for the restaurant chain, announcing plans to open 40 locations across the UK.

“This opening is incredibly huge for us and will definitely go down in Clean Kitchen history!” said Pearce. “We’re growing at a staggering 30% month on month, and to be included in Battersea Power Station’s restaurant lineup is a fantastic achievement for us and something we’re immensely proud of. Serving good tasting and healthy plant-based food is our heartland and we can’t wait to invite people through our doors at Battersea Power Station so they can taste what we have to offer.”