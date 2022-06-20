Scientists to Develop New Seafood by Fusing Fungi and Seaweed With Alchemist Michelin Chefs

The Good Food Institute (GFI) is funding a team of scientists to work with chefs at Copenhagen’s two Michelin-starred restaurant Alchemist to create a new seafood by growing fungi on seaweed.

The project, headed by Dr Leonie Jahn from the Technical University of Denmark and Diego Prago, head of research at Alchemist, will see the chefs experiment with fungi to eventually create whole-cut seafood by using the fungi to ferment seaweed. If successful, the product may be sold at the restaurant and could go on to be widely available for purchase. Dr Leonie Johanna Jahn commented: “I think there’s huge potential here – there aren’t a lot of seafood alternatives on the market but there’s certainly a need for them. This is also an area that hasn’t really been explored before.”

Deigo Prado, head of research at Alchemist said: “Our main goal with the project is to attempt to create a unique and delicious product that is good enough to be served at a fine dining restaurant, using natural ingredients with seaweed providing flavours of the sea and the mycelium adding to an attractive texture.”

Seren Kell, science and technology manager at the Good Food Institute Europe, said: “This is an incredibly exciting project which will explore innovative ways of using fungi to deliver the distinctive flavours and textures of seafood – using it to create whole-cut seafood, scaffolds to give structure to cultivated meat products, and finally developing its texture and fermenting seaweed to create an entirely new seafood product.

“I will be fascinated to see the outcome of Dr Jahn’s research. Seafood is an area where we urgently need to see innovation, and there are huge opportunities for companies and governments to invest in further research to develop plant-based and cultivated seafood that can help meet growing demand in a sustainable way.”