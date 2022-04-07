Selfridges Becomes World’s First Department Store to Sell “New-Meat” by Redefine Meat

Israel’s Redefine Meat announces that Selfridges London has become the world’s first department store to feature the company’s plant-based New-Meat. The news follows Redefine Meat’s $135 million fundraise earlier this year, which the company says was one of the largest financing rounds for an alt meat company in Israel.

The company’s range includes Redefine Flank (Beef and Lamb), the Redefine Burger, Redefine Sausage and Redefine Kabab, which are already available in restaurants across Israel, London, Amsterdam, and Berlin to acclaim from Michelin star chefs.

New-Meat is now served at Selfridges’ Harry Gordon’s Bar & Kitchen (Lower Ground floor), served in a Spanish white bean stew, and The Brass Rail (Ground floor) where it is served in a ciabatta roll.

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO, and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat says, “Selfridges stands out as a worldwide brand synonymous with quality. Its in-store restaurants are no different and that’s why it’s a natural step for Redefine Meat’s New-Meat products, as defined by their quality, to be listed on their menus.

“We’re confident that it will continue to surprise and impress the public with the same delicious taste and texture of animal meat, and its truly ground-breaking environmental benefits.”