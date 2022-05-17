Shake Shack Partners with NotCo to Trial First Dairy-Free Milkshake and Frozen Custard

Shake Shack, a leading American fast casual chain, announces it is trialing its first non-dairy chocolate milkshake and chocolate frozen custard beginning May 17. Available for a limited time, the new menu items will be piloted in 10 Shake Shack locations in New York and South Florida. According to Shake Shack, is it the first US food service provider to partner with food tech pioneer NotCo to create plant-based menu items.

The additions, which are fully vegan and follow standards for allergens, include:

Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake: Chocolatey, creamy, plant-based, non-dairy frozen custard hand-spun with NotCo’s NotMilk (Starts at $6.19)

Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard: Chocolatey, creamy scoops of plant-based, non-dairy frozen custard made with NotCo (Starts at $4.69 per scoop)

Creating creaminess

Using artificial intelligence and its R&D teams, NotCo says it was able to replace the rich flavor and functionality of the frozen treats’ dairy and eggs in less than four months. The Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard is a proprietary recipe, while Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake mixes the custard with NotMilk.

“Shake Shack is a brand that I’ve always loved, and grew up enjoying,” said Matias Muchnick, CEO and Co-Founder of NotCo. “Their food is unfussy, consistently delicious, and high quality. In a way, Shake Shack has created the perfect blueprint for what we want to emulate with our plant-based foods, and we’re so excited to be kicking off this journey into Food Service with their team.”

“We have been looking at the plant-based space for a while and are so excited to be partnering with an innovative food-tech leader such as NotCo,” said Jeff Amoscato, SVP of Supply Chain and Menu Innovation. “Non-dairy custard and shakes have been something our guests have wanted and we are looking forward to seeing where this test takes us.”

The products will be tested at these locations: Winter Park, Garden Mall, Miami Beach, The Falls Coral Gables, Astor Place, Midtown East, Harlem, Upper East Side and Battery Park City.