Singapore’s OsomeFood Launches AWE Monthly Meal Subscription Plan

OsomeFood, a Singaporean plant-based food innovation brand credited with creating the world’s first plant-based hard-boiled egg, announces AWE by OsomeFood monthly meal plan subscription plan.

In total, the company offers over 200 different meals and snack options representing local and global cuisines, everything from Zucchini Carbonara to Truffle Lu Rou Fan.

According to Mariah Hameed, AWE by OsomeFood master dietician, “One standard AWE meal provides the average adult more than the equivalent amount of nutrients of an average meal. We recommend starting off with 1-2 AWE meals each week, maybe throw in a couple of AWE snacks, then slowly increasing your intake to 2-3 times a week.”

The meal plan also has an option for what the company calls “add-on special Functional Meal Programme Packs” for those with specific nutritional needs. These frozen meals can be prepared by either steaming or boiling for approximately 20 minutes.

“AWE by OsomeFood is here to help you build a lifestyle that supports your nutritional needs. Our meal plan subscription is designed to provide a shareable experience that families and friends can enjoy and supercharge their nutritional needs from the comfort of their own homes. We provide a steady source of nutrition for you to pursue your treats guilt-free. With AWE, eating well has never been easier,” said Jason Fong, CEO of Wholesome Food, the organization behind OsomeFood and AWE by OsomeFood.