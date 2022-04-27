Sodexo & Humane Society Plan to Make 42% of University Menus Plant-Based by 2025

Catering giant Sodexo recently announced the expansion of its collaboration with the Humane Society of the United States, in a partnership that has continued for over 15 years with the aim of increasing the number of plant-based options on its menus.

The initiative is part of Sodexo’s overall strategy to reduce its carbon emissions 34% by 2025: shockingly, though perhaps not surprisingly, Sodexo’s carried out an internal analysis which found that at least 70% of its supply carbon footprint was related to animal-based food purchases in the fiscal year 2020. Following the study, Sodexo Campus claims it is now aiming to make 42% of its planned menu offerings plant-based by 2025.

US initiative follows UK success

Sodexo UK and Ireland already announced last October that a third of the meals it offers will be free of animal products by 2025. Furthermore, just last week the UK arm of Sodexo joined forces with Quorn to launch what it claims is the world’s first carbon-neutral solution for food services – Carbono Cero – which is set to launch across corporate locations in the UK and expand globally by April 2023.