Sodexo’s Sustainable Chef Challenge Gathers Chefs to Develop Dishes with Low C02 Emissions

As part of its ambition to become a leader in sustainable foods, food services and facilities management company Sodexo this week hosted the second installment of its Sustainable Chef Challenge. This annual global competition brings together chefs from around the world to conceive and promote dishes with minimal CO2 emissions.
The company, which operates in 55 countries and serves 100 million customers on a daily basis, says that it is continually exploring novel ingredients and plant-forward recipes, with the aim of ensuring that 70% of its main dishes can offer the “low-carbon” label by 2030. Last year the company partnered with Quorn in the UK to offer what it claims is the world’s first carbon-neutral solution for food services. Additionally, in the US, Sodexo this year pledged to make 50% of its college campus menus plant-based by 2025.
For the second consecutive year, Sodexo assembled a group of seven chefs for the competition which took place on November 15 in Landsberg am Lech, Germany, conducted in collaboration with Rational AG, Eaternity, and the WWF. The chefs were judged on four core criteria:
- Promoting plant-based and sustainable meals
- Supporting flavor, nutrition, health, well-being
- Sourcing responsibly
- Preventing food waste
After facing a panel of experts including the German three-Michelin star Chef Thomas Bühner, two Chefs were awarded a Culinary Experience Grand Prize:
- Chef Sharon McConnell (Northern Ireland) with her “Pistachio Crusted Celeriac Steak” and “Vegan Chocolate Mousse with Dates and Nuts”.
- Chef Ricardo Machado (Brazil) with his “Sautéed banana peel medallion with sweet potatoes” and “Banana and Coconut Mash”.
“Today sustainability is a major focus of the changes both our clients and our consumers are looking for. For Sodexo it’s about continually pioneering to build better experiences for our guests, to support our employees and to enhance our virtuous contribution to the environment.” Alexandra Serizay, Sodexo’s Group Chief Strategy and Services Innovation Officer.
“The Sustainable Chef Challenge is a true illustration of Sodexo’s ambition to drive change towards tasty sustainable food. We aspire to offer our consumers meals that are both desirable and low-carbon. With our expanded plant-forward offering, Sodexo also contributes directly to our clients’ sustainability goals.” Anna Notarianni, Sodexo’s Group Chief Impact Officer.
“We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to work with such talented people, united by a common purpose: paving the way for environmentally friendly and flavorful food.” Sharon McConnell & Ricardo Machado, winners of the 2023 edition of the Sustainable Chef Challenge.