Sodexo’s Sustainable Chef Challenge Gathers Chefs to Develop Dishes with Low C02 Emissions

As part of its ambition to become a leader in sustainable foods, food services and facilities management company Sodexo this week hosted the second installment of its Sustainable Chef Challenge. This annual global competition brings together chefs from around the world to conceive and promote dishes with minimal CO2 emissions.

The company, which operates in 55 countries and serves 100 million customers on a daily basis, says that it is continually exploring novel ingredients and plant-forward recipes, with the aim of ensuring that 70% of its main dishes can offer the “low-carbon” label by 2030. Last year the company partnered with Quorn in the UK to offer what it claims is the world’s first carbon-neutral solution for food services. Additionally, in the US, Sodexo this year pledged to make 50% of its college campus menus plant-based by 2025.

For the second consecutive year, Sodexo assembled a group of seven chefs for the competition which took place on November 15 in Landsberg am Lech, Germany, conducted in collaboration with Rational AG, Eaternity, and the WWF. The chefs were judged on four core criteria:

Promoting plant-based and sustainable meals

Supporting flavor, nutrition, health, well-being

Sourcing responsibly

Preventing food waste

After facing a panel of experts including the German three-Michelin star Chef Thomas Bühner, two Chefs were awarded a Culinary Experience Grand Prize:



Chef Sharon McConnell (Northern Ireland) with her “Pistachio Crusted Celeriac Steak” and “Vegan Chocolate Mousse with Dates and Nuts”.

Chef Ricardo Machado (Brazil) with his “Sautéed banana peel medallion with sweet potatoes” and “Banana and Coconut Mash”.

“Today sustainability is a major focus of the changes both our clients and our consumers are looking for. For Sodexo it’s about continually pioneering to build better experiences for our guests, to support our employees and to enhance our virtuous contribution to the environment.” Alexandra Serizay, Sodexo’s Group Chief Strategy and Services Innovation Officer.