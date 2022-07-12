    • “London’s First” Vegan Vietnamese Restaurant Sen Viet Opens New Edinburgh Location

    London’s vegan Vietnamese restaurant Sen Viet has opened a new location in Edinburgh, Scotland. Claiming to be the first 100% vegan Vietnamese restaurant in London, Sen Viet has now opened a second spot in the Scottish capital. 

    Based at 23 Brougham Place, The Meadows, the new restaurant is already proving popular with Edinburgh’s foodies. Sen Viet serves traditional plant-based Vietnamese dishes like Phở, Bún Huế, and even vegan pancakes. “The staff are friendly and it’s the best Vietnamese food I’ve had outside of Vietnam,” one customer told Edinburgh Live

    Plant-based in Scotland

    Edinburgh was voted the third best city in the world for veganism in 2020 and continues to be a hot spot for plant-based eating. A recent survey from the Vegan Society found support for plant-based diets is strongest in Scotland when compared to other UK nations, with 30% of Scots believing the government should promote plant-based diets to address climate change. 

    “It is fantastic to see that so many people in Scotland are listening to the science on the impact of dietary choices. Many of the climate solutions on offer can only be achieved if implemented together, and promoting plant-based diets is one solution that unlocks several others including reduced deforestation and less water and land use,” the Vegan Society stated. 

     

