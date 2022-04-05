YO! Sushi Launches Vegan Set Menu as Fish-Free Sushi Goes Global 

YO! Sushi has introduced a new vegan Sakura set menu for two at all its locations across the UK. The international conveyor belt sushi franchise continues to expand its vegan offerings, with the new menu for two featuring seven courses and costing £25.

The new YO! Sushi Sakura plant-based set menu features a choice of Edamame, Mushroom Teriyaki, Faux Duck rolls, Loaded Gyozas, Veggie Volcano rolls, Red Pepper Dragon Rolls and DoughChi. The company offers a large range of vegan items on its menu and at the PETA Vegan Food Awards 2015, its Tofu Katsu Curry won in the category Best Vegan Curry.

Vegan sushi

Vegan sushi is at the forefront of the alt seafood movement, with fish-free sushi making its way into foodservice channels across the world. In the plant-based sphere, Current Foods – formerly known as Kuleana – makes sushi-grade vegan seafood from ingredients such as radish, peas, bamboo, and algae.

In the precision fermentation field, Aqua Cultured Foods is creating whole muscle sushi-grade fillets and recently announced new advancements in its fermentation technology to double its biomass output. Meanwhile, in the cell cultivated seafood world US-based BlueNalu has partnered with Japan’s largest sushi operator to supply cultured tuna.

