Colombia’s Largest CPG Food Company and The EVERY Company Collaborate to Revolutionize Alternative Meat

Grupo Nutresa, Colombia’s largest consumer packaged goods (CPG) food company, is partnering with The EVERY Company (EVERY) with an aim to reshape the landscape of the alternative meat sector.



EVERY has designed a novel approach to creating animal protein equivalents without the need for traditional livestock. Its precision fermentation platform has yielded EVERY EggWhiteTM, a hyper-functional binding protein that the company claims surpasses the capabilities of conventional eggs in terms of performance, eliminating the need for eggs in food production.

Grupo Nutresa, included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2022 for the thirteenth consecutive year, is well-positioned to lead the charge in developing alternative meat products that align with consumer preferences for environmentally responsible choices.



Oscar Alberto Ochoa González, director of R&D at Nutresa, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “We expect EVERY’s protein to solve a key need for egg white replacement in our alternative meat formulations, with additional benefits including bringing delicious, high-performing foods to consumers.”

Animal-free binding protein

The collaboration will initially focus on incorporating EVERY EggWhiteTM into Nutresa’s alternative meat product line, with a particular emphasis on the Zenú and Pietran brand lines. By utilizing this advanced animal-free binding protein, Nutresa aims to deliver next-level binding and gelation qualities in its offerings, closely mimicking the taste and texture of natural analogs without resorting to animal-derived ingredients or overly processed binding agents.

EVERY co-founder and CEO Arturo Elizondo shared his excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing: “In collaborating with Nutresa, EVERY is taking a massive step in scaling the future of protein delivery. Working together with one of the world’s leaders in food and beverage shows that our products address key problems for the food industry.”