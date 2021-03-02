Heura Enters Italian Market, Its Plant-Based Chicken Now Available in 14 Countries

Heura, the 100% plant-based meat company from Barcelona, Spain, begins 2021 with an entrance into the Italian market. The distribution of its vegan meat products will be done through Glovo Market, the company dedicated to the purchase and delivery of orders.

The first foray will supply the Mediterranean peninsula with 100% vegan chicken bites. With the expansion, Heura will now have a presence in 14 countries. In 2020, the Catalan company closed the year doubling its global presence and tripling its turnover compared to 2019.

In the words of Marc Coloma, CEO and founder of Heura, “Italy is a country where the plant-based sector is growing and where gastronomy and culinary traditions are at the heart of everyday life. They love food as much as we do.

“The versatility of our products allows us to create traditional Italian dishes with a unique twist. We want to empower consumers to make choices that care for their health, the environment and animals, without having to give up their culinary traditions or compromise on taste. For this mission, we couldn’t have a better partner than Glovo.”

