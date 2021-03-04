IKEA Launches “Plant Ball” in Canada as Part of Plan to be 50% Plant-Based by 2025

As we reported last November, the retail giant has claimed that it intends for 50% of its canteen food to be plant-based by 2025. As part of this plan, IKEA Canada has offered its restaurant customers the “Plant Ball” as a sustainable, vegan alternative to the popular traditional animal-based meatballs, since 1st March.

Made with pea protein, oats, potatoes, onions and apples, the plant-based alternative offers customers a familiar experience and the same taste and texture as its meat counterpart, according to the company

The original meatballs were developed in 1985 and are a true IKEA icon. Each year, more than 1.375 million Meatballs are served across Canada. In 2015, both the Veggie Ball and Chicken Meatball were introduced, followed by the Salmon Ball in 2018. The Plant Ball is the latest addition to the Meatball family, inspiring and allowing customers to choose a delicious and more sustainable option at an affordable price. In addition to the Plant Ball, customers can also enjoy the Veggie Hot Dog and Vegan Strawberry Soft Served Ice Cream at IKEA Bistros nationwide as part of the retailer’s latest plant-based offering.

The new plant-based Plant Balls have only 4 per cent of the climate footprint of traditional products and contribute to the retailer’s goal of becoming climate positive by 2030

“We know that living more sustainably is high on the priority list for Canadians. We proud to offer a healthy, delicious, affordable and sustainable alternative to traditional Meatballs with the new Plant Balls,” says Danielle Beauchesne, Country IKEA Food Manager. “We are confident that Plant Balls will convince even the most sceptical meat eaters just how good plant-based alternatives can taste.”

