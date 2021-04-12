Mexico: Alt Dairy Brand Heartbest Foods Launches E-Commerce Platform

Mexican plant-based food company Heartbest Foods, which distributes throughout Mexico, has announced the launch of its new e-commerce platform, where customers will be able to purchase its vegan milks in one-time purchases through a subscription model.

The company, whose investors include Blue Horizons Ventures, produces a range of vegan milk, cheeses and creams including unique drinks such as pea & amaranth. According to a statement on the company’s Linkedin page, “Our digital ecosystem continues to evolve and we will be unveiling many more surprises in the coming days!”

Founded in 2017, Heartbest Foods, has retail availability through the following retailers and wholesalers in Mexico: Costco Wholesale, City Club, Walmart, Sumesa, Justo, Soriana, Fresko, among others. They can also be ordered through Rappi, the intermediary platform between buyer and supplier.

“We exist to improve the lives of humans, we live our values and we make sure we put them before anything we do. We want to provide wellness to the world by generating a direct connection with plants,” Aldo Hernandez told vegconomist en español last year.

