Our Future Food System Lies in Plantbased, Cultivated and Fermented Foods

A recent paper -“Meet the New Meat: Can lab-grown proteins change the world?” – published by Jefferies University, finds that the future of the food industry will lean heavily towards the three categories of plant-based proteins, cultivated meats, and fermented products.

The report suggests that the meat on our plates may soon come from a laboratory, not from an animal. The milk of tomorrow may be brewed rather than squeezed from a cow’s udders, while fish, chicken, and lamb may come from an industrial fermenter. Food systems are constantly reinventing through technology.

The past decade has seen the rise of alternative protein as a sub-sector with prospects of becoming the dominant sector of the food industry as early as 2040. According to Kearney, the value of the plant-based market is expected to reach $252 billion by 2030, with three key areas emerging:

Plant-based analogues

Plant-based alternatives have long ceased to be a niche market, as the never-ending success stories of plant-based companies prove – OmniPork on the Asian market, global players such as Unilever and Beyond Meat, or Naturli’ Foods from Scandinavia are just a few examples.

Cultivated meat

Cell-based meat production is not yet market-ready but will be by 2025. In an earlier article this week, the arguments in favour of a cell-based future are outlined.

Precision fermentation

Protein growth by fermentation is a globally growing industry. Recently, Dutch fermentation specialist The Protein Brewery raised €22 million in investment funds, while Perfect Day, the leader of the global fermentation industry, raised a total of $361.5 million.

Change is constant on a global level. It is therefore quite likely that we are looking at the future three pillars of the food industry. Mattan Lurie, senior advisor at the Brinc Food-Tech Accelerator, is convinced that “the next 10-15 years will witness a transformation of food systems, with cultivated meat likely hitting price-parity with animal-grown meat, precision fermentation replacing many animal products, and plant-based meat achieving attractive health and taste profiles.”

