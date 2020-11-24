Real Indian Cooking Goes Plant-Based as Nutiva Launches Organic Vegan Ghee

Nutiva, a pioneer in organic herbal foods and supplements, has launched a new vegan organic ghee. Ghee is one of the most important edible fats in Indian and Pakistani cuisine and is ideal for high heat cooking up to 450ºF, baking and spreading.

The plant-based ghee is created with organic coconut oil and avocado oil, with extract of turmeric extract, known in Ayurvedic medicine to have anti-inflammatory properties. The ghee flavor comes from a proprietary blend of sunflower and naturally fermented plants and is free from GMOs, soy, gluten, and dairy. The ghee is versatile and can be used as a spread, in sauces and baked goods, as well as for grilling, frying, slow cooking, and more.

“Organic edible oils have been a staple in our portfolio since the introduction of our first coconut oil in 2002,” said Steven Naccarato, CEO of Nutiva. “With the introduction of our new organic vegan ghee, we are further expanding our range and bringing to market a clean, plant-based alternative to the popular milk-based edible fat ghee.”

Nutiva’s Organic Vegan Ghee is currently available in a 14-oz. glass with a RRP of $13.99 from Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, Thrive Market and at www.nutiva.com with more retailers to follow.

