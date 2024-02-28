Roquette Introduces 4 New Pea Protein Ingredients for Improved Taste and Texture in Plant-Based Foods

Leading ingredient manufacturer Roquette announces the launch of four multifunctional pea proteins designed to improve taste and texture in plant-based and protein-rich foods.
The French company, which currently operates in more than 100 countries through more than 30 manufacturing sites, broadens its portfolio with four specialized pea protein ingredients: NUTRALYS® Pea F853M (isolate), NUTRALYS® H85 (hydrolysate), and two textured variants, NUTRALYS® T Pea 700FL and NUTRALYS® T Pea 700M. These innovations are tailored to overcome common issues in incorporating plant proteins into food and beverage products, offering enhanced texture and protein density for items like nutritional bars, protein drinks, and plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.
“…we have found the winning formula for optimal taste, texture, and technical functionality”
The NUTRALYS® Pea F853M isolate is described as offering exceptional gel strength, facilitating the creation of meat alternatives and plant-based spreads and desserts with improved consistency. Meanwhile, NUTRALYS® H85, Roquette’s inaugural food-grade hydrolyzed pea protein, is said to be perfect for snack bars and beverages, promoting a soft texture and high protein content without compromising viscosity.
NUTRALYS® T Pea 700M and NUTRALYS® T Pea 700FL are designed for crafting plant-based products with authentic textures—700M for a firm, chewy experience in meat-free options, and 700FL for a fibrous, juicy texture suitable for chicken and fish alternatives. These ingredients, according to Roquette, replicate the taste and texture of meat while also streamlining the manufacturing process, offering cost and energy savings.
Romain Joly, Global Head of Proteins Business Line at Roquette, said: “Our mission is to make life easier for food manufacturers when it comes to product development, operational performance and consumer satisfaction. Through extensive investment and development, we have found the winning formula for optimal taste, texture and technical functionality, opening up a world of possibilities for application innovation in the plant protein market.”
“We believe pea protein is perfect to satisfy the growing appetite for delicious, sustainable and healthier plant-based foods”
Benjamin Voiry, Global Head of Marketing Plant Proteins at Roquette, says: “The market for plant proteins continues to grow worldwide every year. We believe pea protein is perfect to satisfy the growing appetite for delicious, sustainable and healthier plant-based foods and we want to help our customers realize the full potential of peas with ease.”
Currently available in Europe, NUTRALYS® T Pea 700M and 700FL are set to launch in other countries shortly.
