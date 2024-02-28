Roquette Introduces 4 New Pea Protein Ingredients for Improved Taste and Texture in Plant-Based Foods

The French company, which currently operates in more than 100 countries through more than 30 manufacturing sites, broadens its portfolio with four specialized pea protein ingredients: NUTRALYS® Pea F853M (isolate), NUTRALYS® H85 (hydrolysate), and two textured variants, NUTRALYS® T Pea 700FL and NUTRALYS® T Pea 700M. These innovations are tailored to overcome common issues in incorporating plant proteins into food and beverage products, offering enhanced texture and protein density for items like nutritional bars, protein drinks, and plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.

The NUTRALYS® Pea F853M isolate is described as offering exceptional gel strength, facilitating the creation of meat alternatives and plant-based spreads and desserts with improved consistency. Meanwhile, NUTRALYS® H85, Roquette’s inaugural food-grade hydrolyzed pea protein, is said to be perfect for snack bars and beverages, promoting a soft texture and high protein content without compromising viscosity.

NUTRALYS® T Pea 700M and NUTRALYS® T Pea 700FL are designed for crafting plant-based products with authentic textures—700M for a firm, chewy experience in meat-free options, and 700FL for a fibrous, juicy texture suitable for chicken and fish alternatives. These ingredients, according to Roquette, replicate the taste and texture of meat while also streamlining the manufacturing process, offering cost and energy savings.